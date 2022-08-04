Photo / File

A distillery brewing single malt whiskey, an organisation that promotes New Zealand-produced food and passionate advocates for the arable industry, have all been honoured in the inaugural 2022 Arable Awards of New Zealand.

Held in Christchurch last night, Federated Farmers twice had to expand plans and venue arrangements for the awards, as ticket demand grew and eventually had to be capped just shy of 400.

While smaller arable awards have been held by single organisations before, last night's event was the inaugural combined ceremony, backed by Federated Farmers, the Foundation for Arable Research, United Wheatgrowers and the Grain & Seed Trade Association.

Arable Farmer of the Year went to David Birkett, who farms in Leeston, Canterbury.

Birkett, who is also a Federated Farmers arable executive member, is a recognised leader in environmental and sustainable farming, with a focus on improving soil quality.

Southland's Auld Farm Distillery was awarded the Innovation Award for its single malt whisky made from purple wheat, black oats, or black barley.

Judges said Rob and Toni Auld's enterprise was typical of the diversity, entrepreneurship and commitment to quality that New Zealand's arable sector was known for.

Angela Clifford was awarded the title of 2022 Food Champion.

Clifford, a passionate advocate for the arable industry, formed the organisation EatNZ, which promotes New Zealand grown and produced food.

She also set up the EatNZ grain food hui, where Kiwi growers can talk about the grain-based food products they produce and showcase them in front of an audience of chefs and food critics.

Federated Farmers arable chair Colin Hurst said he was "absolutely delighted" with the high calibre of the 80 nominations, and by the keenness of growers, food processors and industry players to celebrate the best of their sector.

"This is promoting what our people do - really great work. A lot of our people are humble people and like to go under the radar.

"So we are really proud of our people as we've had everything thrown against us."

The full list of 2022 Arable Awards of New Zealand winners:

Agronomist of the Year

Roger Lasham, Ashburton

Grower of the Year - Grain

David and Anna Irving from Lanark Downs, South Canterbury

Grower of the Year - Small Seed

Hamish Marr, Methven

Grower of the Year - Maize

Chris Pellow, Pellow Produce, Waikato

Emerging Talent Award

Lauren Beattie, Rakaia, South Canterbury

Environment and Sustainability

Karen and Mick Williams, Ahiaruhe Farm, Wairarapa

Arable Farmer of the Year

David Birkett from Birkett Farming, Leeston

Innovation Award

Rob and Toni Auld from Auld Distillery, Southland

Arable Food Champion

Angela Clifford, Eat New Zealand

More about New Zealand's arable sector

The total production from the arable sector in 2021 was 2.3 million tonnes - a 31 per cent increase from 2018 - when total arable production was 1.8 million tonnes.

The total grain and pulse production of 2.2 million tonnes was a 30 per cent increase from 2018.

Seeds for sowing production grew by 40 per cent from 58,268 tonnes in 2018 to 81,470 tonnes in 2021.

In 2021 the arable sector directly produced crops worth $1 billion.

These sales went upstream of the arable sector and created total sales of all goods and services of $2.2 billion.

These total sales were equivalent to a contribution of $932 million to New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP).

This has seen the arable sector increase its contribution to GDP from 0.3 per cent of national GDP to 0.34 per cent.

The contribution to GDP is sufficient to support 7687 full-time equivalent employees.