A mock-up image of what the Blue Endeavour open ocean salmon farm in Cook Strait could look like. Photo / NZ King Salmon

By RNZ

Aquaculture New Zealand says the fast-tracking of seven projects will create jobs in the regions and boost exports.

Seven aquaculture projects are on the Government’s first list of selected projects under the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop said the bill was yet to pass and there were a few steps to go through, but it was expected some of these projects would be accepted by next year.

Fishing giant Sanford has three projects on the list, one is to create a land-based greenshell mussel spat hatchery in Canterbury, and the second is to construct and operate a land-based recirculating water salmon hatchery on a 24ha former abattoir site in Southland. The third is to create and operate two, 20ha, open ocean salmon farms.