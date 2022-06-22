Photo / File

Hundreds of beekeepers and others from the bee industry will gather in Christchurch next week for Apiculture New Zealand's two-day conference and trade exhibition.

This year's theme will be sharing the knowledge and load towards a better future.

The conference will start at Te Pae Conference Centre on June 30.

Chief executive Karin Kos said beekeepers were looking forward to talking about some of the big issues facing their industry.

"Beekeeping can be a relatively solitary profession, so people look forward to coming together, learning about the latest bee science and industry developments, and catching up with their mates from around the country."

The keynote speakers are entomology professors from the United States, Dr Sammy Ramsay and Dr Jamie Ellis.

They will share research from their specialist fields about ways to get better results from honey bees.

Mental health advocate Mike King will be the ambassador for the conference's chosen charity, I Am Hope.

He will share his own experience with mental illness in the hope of changing attitudes toward mental health.

Honey producers will also vie for medals at the National Honey Competition, and a gala dinner and awards night will celebrate successes in innovation, sustainability, research and photography.