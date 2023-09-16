Dr Liz Shackleton is Animal and Plant Health New Zealand's new chief executive.

Dr Liz Shackleton is Animal and Plant Health New Zealand's new chief executive.

Dr Liz Shackleton has been appointed chief executive of Animal and Plant Health New Zealand effective from the end of October.

The organisation said her wealth of strategic leadership experience in agriculture, animal health and biosecurity, across public and private sectors, would help strengthen crop protection and animal health in the country.

Shackleton has been leading the DairyNZ’s biosecurity team, including the Mycoplasma bovis programme team since 2018, and held leadership roles in the pharmaceutical sector after starting her career as a rural veterinarian.

She is a chartered member of the NZ Institute of Directors and a board member of the NZ Veterinary Council.

”I’ve been privileged to spend my career supporting the primary sector from gumboots to the boardroom and am passionate about the important role it plays for New Zealand,” Shackleton said.

The primary sector generates $55 billion in export earnings, and the membership association works closely with government agencies, industry groups, and other stakeholders to help bring the necessary innovations to manage pests and diseases so that New Zealand food can be grown sustainably, efficiently and effectively.

Co-president of Animal and Plant Health NZ, Vanessa Macdonald, said Shackleton would be “instrumental” in implementing the recently rebranded organisation’s strategy, which prioritised safeguarding the sustainability of agriculture through ensuring the health of crops and animals.

”Liz’s leadership will empower New Zealand’s farmers and growers with innovative solutions and best practices, reinforcing their position as frontrunners in producing safe, healthy, and sustainable food for a discerning global market.”

Shackleton was excited about the opportunity to lead the organisation, given the critical role that healthy crops and animals play in safeguarding New Zealand’s sustainability.

”Growing our people, credible science and supportive regulations all play a key role in bringing innovative solutions to the market for members,” she said.

Shackleton said she was looking forward to building on the good work the previous chief executive Mark Ross and the team had done so far.