Anglers hit the water off Whanganui coast for a shot at cash prizes

Paul Laugesen, Mike Trevor-Roper, Matt Watson and Dave Ingle were the winners on the day, with Trevor-Roper taking out three first places. Photo / Supplied

Anglers from around the region tested themselves off the coast of Whanganui in the annual Wanganui-Manawatu Sea Fishing Club Wellington Anniversary competition.

The committee had decided on a new format, a member-only competition run over a week, giving a better chance of fishing days being available.

The club had lots of new members join, making the most of the facilities on offer, as they had to be in attendance to receive a prize.

Newly-elected Commodore Mike Trevor-Roper said it was an awesome turnout from the club.

"It was cool running it over the week as people could go before or after work if they liked and still had time to spend with their families over the long weekend," Trevor-Roper said.

"There were some opportunities for fishing, and most members made the most of the conditions on Saturday. It was brilliant that all of the prizes were won by good fish being caught, despite the weather."

Cash prizes were available for the top five winners in the six categories, as well as a range of spot prizes throughout the week.

Trevor-Roper had a successful few days on the water, taking out first place in three of the six categories, catching the heaviest blue cod, gurnard and kahawai.

Matt Watson took out the top five crayfish catches, with the heaviest coming in at 3.02kg.

Dave Ingle took out first place in the snapper category, with a fish weighing 9.38kg. That was nearly 2kg heavier than the second placed fish.

Paul Laugesen took out the tarakihi category with a catch of 2.16kg.

Lots of families enjoyed the prizegiving, which included a lolly scramble and ice blocks for the children, and a bouncy castle sponsored by Mitre 10 Mega.

The main sponsors for the week-long event were local businesses Marine Services Wanganui and David Jones Motors. Trevor-Roper thanked the businesses for their continued support.

With the annual competition in the bag, Trevor-Roper is now turning his attention to the next big event, the Downer New Zealand Masters Games, as well as more member-only competitions planned for this year.

"I'm old enough so I'll be in there," he said.