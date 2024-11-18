But, aged 14 at the time, she felt learning to make saddles was an “unrealistic” dream, given the dearth of courses in New Zealand and the cost of studying abroad.
Later, urged to investigate by her parents, she discovered a diploma in the craft, overseen by London’s City and Guilds Institute and the grandly named Worshipful Company of Cordwainers which dates back to 1272.
Stratford’s classrooms are at Capel Manor College in London where she spends hours surrounded by leather, cutting and hand-stitching and learning how to make the bridle bits and other metal fittings needed in the equestrian world.