“We’ve heard from farmers and stakeholders who want to know more about precision fermentation, and we’ve responded by providing a resource that provides an introductory overview of the technology, to encourage further discussion,” he said.

The paper emphasised that while the future impacts of precision fermentation remained uncertain, the time to start thinking about potential disruptions and opportunities was now.

It also highlighted that this resource was not a representation of Thriving Southland’s views but intended to inform and provoke thought within the community.

Anna Crosbie, the paper’s author, said the dairy sector was a cornerstone of Southland’s economy and contributed significantly to employment and regional output.

“With precision fermentation being widely regarded as the alternative protein technology most likely to impact New Zealand first, we wanted to help farmers access recent research and better understand how precision fermentation might impact us in the future.”

The discussion paper is funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment through the Southland Just Transition initiative and is part of Thriving Southland’s ongoing efforts to explore future food and fibre opportunities for the region.

Key points from Understanding Precision Fermentation

Potential impact: Precision fermentation could reshape the dairy sector, offering new opportunities and presenting challenges that require strategic thinking and preparation. The scale and pace of disruption remains unknown - though more forecast scenarios are emerging.

Global investment: There is growing global investment in precision fermentation. New Zealand’s current regulatory environment may limit rapid growth in this area, making it crucial to enhance resilience against potential disruptions.

Debate on strategic direction: Opinions vary on how much New Zealand should invest now in preparing for potential disruptions brought by precision fermentation. The discussion paper highlights the importance of national and regional dialogues to determine the best path forward.