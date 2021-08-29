Alliance Plant in Dannevirke in full production in level 4

Dannevirke's Alliance freezing works on Tuesday in full production.

Dannevirke's Alliance freezing works are continuing to operate, using appropriate protocols, during the nationwide Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions.

Willie Wiese, general manager manufacturing at Alliance Group, said: "The New Zealand Government has recognised the importance of the food production sector and classified Alliance Group and other meat processing companies as an essential service.

"Like other processors, Alliance Group has implemented alert level 4 protocols across our plants including at Dannevirke. These define a strict set of rules and requirements to ensure the sector's continuing operations do not contribute to the spread of Covid-19.

"As a co-operative, the health and wellbeing of our people is paramount. To fight the spread of Covid-19 and keep our employees safe, we have introduced alternative ways of working in our plants including physical distancing, further increased cleaning/disinfection of processing areas, the use of Personal Protective Equipment and closing our sites to non-essential people.

"We're really proud of our people who are once more stepping up in tough times in the best interests of the country. We know some people will be concerned about coming to work during a lock-down. It's for this reason the safety standards we set are so important.

"Our Dannevirke plant is currently operating at full seasonal capacity, processing lambs, and we currently have approximately 120 people working on the site.

"Alliance continues to be impacted by the global supply chain issues caused by COVID-19 including container shortages, off-schedule vessels, delayed transit times, and port productivity. However, global market prices for lamb, mutton and beef remain firm, which is good news for farmers."