“Winning gold and silver at this highly respected global competition reinforces Alliance’s focus on excellence and innovation in beef production,” he said.
Rollinson said the medals reflected the skill and dedication of Alliance Group’s farmer-shareholders, whose livestock underpinned the Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef range.
“We are building a strong reputation in international markets for delivering consistently outstanding eating experiences, and these results provide further proof of the world-class quality of our product.”
Alliance Group said internationally accredited assessors carefully selected Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef from prime cattle of any breed, and only a fraction of the finest beef made the grade.
The selection is based on quantifiable meat quality characteristics including marbling, fat colour and pH.
Selected cuts are then aged in vacuum bags.
Alliance group said the quality of the product and the ageing process resulted in a milder beef profile with “exceptional levels of tenderness”.