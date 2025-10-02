Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Alliance Group wins gold at World Steak Challenge in the Netherlands

Alliance Group’s Pure South Handpicked 55 Day Aged Beef has been recognised on the world stage, securing top honours at the World Steak Challenge in the Netherlands.

The company was awarded one gold medal and two silver medals by a panel of more than 80 independent expert judges, who assessed over 500 entries from 25 countries during two days of judging.

Alliance’s gold medal was awarded for a ribeye (cube roll) with a marble score of eight, while ribeye and fillet steaks also earned silver medals.

The medal-winning entries were processed at the company’s Mataura plant in Southland.

Wayne Rollinson, global sales director, beef at Alliance Group, said the recognition highlighted the strength of the company’s premium beef programme.