All the fun of the fair: Thousands flock to Stratford A&P Show

Wynter Buisson,10, from Normanby was full of smiles as she enjoyed all the fun of the fair. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Organisers say more than 14,000 visitors came through the gates of the Stratford A&P Show this year, with Saturday by far the busiest day.

Show secretary Vicki Jagersma says more than 10,000 came through the gates on the Saturday, with another 4000 on the Sunday.

When it comes to animals, the show was equally packed, with 250 dairy cows, 70 beef animals, 65 pigs, 44 dogs for the dog trials and 260 horses all competing at the event.

This year's show was the 111th Stratford A&P Show, and again offered the chance for town to meet country for a fun-filled show weekend. This year the Stratford A&P Show was host to the Royal Dairy Show, which attracted people from all over New Zealand, says Vicki.

Etta James owned by Lisa Berthold won the champion lifestyle female category. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Royal Agricultural Society dairy cow of the year was Pukekaraka Elle Delila, displayed by the Gilbert family, of Rakaia in the South Island. The Royal event beef supreme winner was Wellsford- based K & B Woolley's Rivendell Delicious while George Schulz of Levin went home with the prize for supreme pig for Hillview Lilly 6.

In total there were 130 trade businesses exhibiting at the show, with people travelling from as far as Rakaia to Kerikeri in the North Island.

Stratford A&P Show president Paul Vanner says the event was a success.

"As a committee, we have achieved the hosting of a very enjoyable and successful event for competitors, trade business and the general public. The Royal Event sections were a great showcase for their respective breeds and proved the A&P movement is flourishing in Taranaki."

Arnold Whyte, a farmer from Manawatū, said he was enjoying the show this year.

"I haven't been to this show before, but plenty of my friends have and they have always said it is the one worth going to if you had to pick just one in the area. I've been here five hours so far and am still seeing plenty of new things. It's a good layout and is very well organised."

Wynter Buisson,10, of Normanby had come to the show on Saturday and was enjoying having a go at plenty of the fairground rides on offer.

"I liked the explorer ride most of all, I have been on it about 10 times already."