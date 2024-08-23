All Australian tomato imports temporarily suspended

In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Health NZ in the firing line, bowel cancer screening concern, and new Mpox variant spreads to Asia.

By RNZ

Biosecurity New Zealand has temporarily suspended all Australian tomato imports, to be reviewed in seven days, after the detection of tomato brown rugose fruit virus.

The Ministry for Primary Industries had previously paused some Australian exports but was still allowing tomatoes in from Queensland, where the virus is not present, and was testing seeds which can also contain the virus.

Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV), which effects affects tomatoes, capsicums, and chillies, has been found in two properties in South Australia.

The virus causes spotting, discolouration and deformities, impacting the fruits market value - it has no impact on human health.