All Australian tomato imports temporarily suspended

Biosecurity New Zealand has temporarily suspended all Australian tomato imports, to be reviewed in seven days, after the detection of tomato brown rugose fruit virus.

The Ministry for Primary Industries had previously paused some Australian exports but was still allowing tomatoes in from Queensland, where the virus is not present, and was testing seeds which can also contain the virus.

Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFV), which effects affects tomatoes, capsicums, and chillies, has been found in two properties in South Australia.

The virus causes spotting, discolouration and deformities, impacting the fruits market value - it has no impact on human health.

Tomatoes NZ chairman Barry O’Neil told RNZ greenhouse tomato growers were very concerned about the discovery.

“If ToBRFV was to get to New Zealand, it could have dire consequences for our greenhouse tomato and capsicum industry because the virus spreads extremely easily and has such a major impact on production, with reported crop losses of up to 80%.

“The best line of defence is to keep the virus out of New Zealand. We are in discussions with government officials and the industry about how to achieve this.”

O’Neil said the second-best defence was for growers to follow strict hygiene measures in an effort to stop ToBRFV from entering a their properties if it did arrive in the country.

