University of Canterbury computer science professor Richard Green (left), and UAV expert Dr Sam Schofield with their chainsaw drone. Photo / Sacha Skinner, University of Canterbury

University of Canterbury computer science professor Richard Green (left), and UAV expert Dr Sam Schofield with their chainsaw drone. Photo / Sacha Skinner, University of Canterbury

Chainsaws, drones and AI might not scream safety – but a University of Canterbury team has built a chainsaw drone that could revolutionise high-risk arborist work.

Leader of the project, computer science professor Richard Green, said using automation had progressed extensively over the years, but it had reached a point where it needed computers that understood the 3D environment they moved in and could actually interact with it.

“Over the last eight years, we’ve been developing unmanned aerial vehicles [UAV] like drones,” he said.

“Before submitting our proposal, we met with lots of different industries to see what could be useful to explore.

“We didn’t want to be a group of academics coming up with solutions that may not actually be needed.”