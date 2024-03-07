Finalists from Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board and Wairarapa Moana ki Pouakani Incorporation with Minister Tama Potaka, Minister Todd McClay, Ahuwhenua Trophy chair, Nukuhia Hadfield and Pou Tikanga Trevor Moeke. Photo / Alphapix.nz

The finalists in this year’s Ahuwhenua Trophy for the top Māori dairy farm have been announced.

They are Wairarapa Moana ki Pouakani Incorporation – based in Mangakino and Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board – based in Opotiki.

The announcement was made at a special function at Parliament recently by the Minister for Māori Development, Hon Tama Potaka.

The Ahuwhenua Trophy is an award for excellence in Māori farming.

It was inaugurated 91 years ago by Māori Leader, Sir Apirana Ngata and the Governor General at the time, Lord Bledisloe.

The objective was and still is to encourage Māori farmers to improve their land and overall farming performance with an emphasis on sustainability.

On a three-year rotational basis, the trophy is competed for by Māori farmers and growers in the sheep and beef, horticulture and dairy sectors.

This year the competition is for dairy.

Nukuhia Hadfield, chair of the Ahuwhenua Trophy Management Committee, said the competition had attracted a high calibre of entrants from around the country once again.





She said the dairy sector, like all primary sectors, faced huge challenges such as global financial disruption, war, rising costs and some major markets that are taking longer than expected to recover from the Covid pandemic.

Hadfield said that, while Kiwi dairy farmers were not immune from these challenges, this hadn’t deterred them from entering this year’s competition.

“This year’s finalists, along with the other entrants in this competition, show the strength and determination of Māori dairy farmers to successfully overcome adversity and get on with the daily task of producing their products in a truly sustainable way,” she said.

“Aotearoa should be proud of what they do and the Ahuwhenua Trophy competition ensures that their efforts are recognised and celebrated.”

Hadfield said an issue Māori farmers faced was that their contribution to Aotearoa’s economy, went largely unrecognised.

One of the goals of the Ahuwhenua Trophy was to build awareness of this important contribution within te ao Māori, as well as with the wider public and throughout government and industry circles.

The winner will be announced at the awards dinner held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Globox Arena, Claudelands Event Centre, in Hamilton.

Ahuwhenua Trophy 2024 field day dates

Each day runs from 9.30am – 2pm and all are welcome.

The finalists will each hold a public field day at their respective properties.

Wairarapa Moana ki Pouakani Incorporation - Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board - Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Further details, including start point addresses, will be posted on the Ahuwhenua Trophy website and Facebook page.