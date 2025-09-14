Kerry Allen is the curriculum director of AgriBusiness in Schools, a programme for Year 12 and 13 students run in partnership with the Ministry of Education and NZQA.

Allen said getting rid of the academic subjects is a travesty and limits students’ exposure to the primary industries.

“We’ve been completely blindsided.

“While we were under the understanding that it may have changed at Level 1, for Ag and Hort Science [which] may be incorporated with a general science, we had no inkling that it was going to be removed from Year 12 and 13 as an academic subject.

“So while we agree that a vocational pathway is a great pathway, it shouldn’t be the only pathway because there are those students that may not necessarily want to do a skills-based programme and may potentially want to go on into the industry with higher qualifications.”

Allen said not every student wanted to do hands-on training on the farm, as many were interested in other parts of the sector.

She said 20,000 students had gone through the agribusiness programme in the past eight years.

“While not all of those would have gone on to the industry, that’s 20,000 students that did not want to do a vocational pathway.

“Those are 20,000 students that now have been exposed to primary sector education and what is out there.

“That’s getting in front of 20,000 people we wouldn’t have before.”

Allen said she would be encouraging the Government to review the decision.

Pauline Cleaver, of the Ministry of Education’s Curriculum Centre, said in a statement that students would continue to be able to study agriculture and horticulture in a skill-based way.

“As part of the work with the Industry Skills Boards, subjects within the primary industry area will be developed.

“This makes sure students are learning skills directly aligned with the needs of employers and tertiary providers.

“Meaning young people can come out of secondary schooling with a tertiary qualification.

“We’re still in the early stages of content development.

“We’ll be working with educators and subject matter associations to complete details and subject descriptions by mid-October.”

- RNZ