McKye said the solution to the emissions riddle was unclear.
“It’s in science, it’s in things you can do yourself.
“So we’ve put solar panels on our roof and we feed back to the grid. We don’t have a battery, we feed back to the grid.
“So that helps New Zealand and also cuts the emissions down, but I’ve heard that solar panels, they cost more in emissions to make than you’ll ever save in emissions, so I’m buggered if I know at the end of the day.”
The Government has said it would invest $400 million over the next four years to accelerate the commercialisation of tools and technology to reduce on-farm emissions.
“I always feel a little suspicious of gene manipulation myself.
“I just feel that that’s not a natural way to go and I’d rather stay with the way nature’s planned things actually.”
She believed reducing stock numbers could play a role in reducing emissions and farmers had to be honest about what their land could manage.
Lepperton dairy farmer and Federated Farmers board member Mark Hooper was also at the Inglewood event.
He said agriculture had not been withdrawn from the ETS, rather the backstop for its inclusion in 2025 had been removed because it did not work for short-lived gases.
“And the same problem applied with He Waka Eke Noa and the reason that fell over was because if you set the pricing in that to achieve the those current legislated gross methane reductions targets it has a massive negative economic impact on our economy, on our sector and that’s the main reason that imploded.