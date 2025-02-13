Advertisement
Agribusiness told to pay nearly $450,000 after worker crushed to death

RNZ
Turley Farms was fined $247,500 and ordered to pay reparations of a further $201,477 in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

WorkSafe is urging farmers to ensure tractors and farm vehicles move around indoor barns safely after a South Canterbury agribusiness was sentenced for fatal health and safety failures this week.

Large apple, arable and pipfruit business Turley Farms near Temuka was fined $247,500 and ordered to pay reparations of a further $201,477 in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Louis Frederick van Heerden, 45, was fatally crushed by a hydraulic tailgate on a trailer in March 2022, while acting as a spotter inside a dark, narrow shed as grass seed was tipped off the trailer.

WorkSafe investigators found Turley Farms had no plan in place for managing farm traffic indoors, and workers should not have been permitted in the restricted space.

Area investigation manager Steve Kelly said farmers were tempting fate if they thought traffic only needed to be managed outdoors.

“Without a clear plan for how vehicles and people move around indoor barns and sheds, it’s only a matter of time before something goes terribly wrong.”

He said the tragedy was a reminder for farmers to take a critical look at how tractors and other vehicles moved around inside farm buildings.

“Clear separation of vehicles and pedestrians is the key component.

“Signage and designated safe areas are also simple and inexpensive ways to boost safety — especially when compared to a conviction and a fine.”

Turley Farms has since introduced reversing cameras, closing alarms and isolation valves to the back of its trailers.

Vehicles were a leading cause of death and injury on New Zealand farms.

Agriculture accounted for about 25% of serious acute harm at work in Aotearoa, while having only 6% of employment.

- RNZ


