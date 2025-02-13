Agribusiness told to pay nearly $450,000 after worker crushed to death

Turley Farms was fined $247,500 and ordered to pay reparations of a further $201,477 in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

By RNZ

WorkSafe is urging farmers to ensure tractors and farm vehicles move around indoor barns safely after a South Canterbury agribusiness was sentenced for fatal health and safety failures this week.

Large apple, arable and pipfruit business Turley Farms near Temuka was fined $247,500 and ordered to pay reparations of a further $201,477 in the Timaru District Court on Thursday, under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Louis Frederick van Heerden, 45, was fatally crushed by a hydraulic tailgate on a trailer in March 2022, while acting as a spotter inside a dark, narrow shed as grass seed was tipped off the trailer.

WorkSafe investigators found Turley Farms had no plan in place for managing farm traffic indoors, and workers should not have been permitted in the restricted space.