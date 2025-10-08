However, the institute said experiments have stopped because its specialised facility near Hamilton closed in late June.

Report author Claire Bleakley, of GE-Free NZ, said the trials failed to produce healthy animals and had poor commercial outcomes, resulting in widespread euthanasia.

“For us, the genetic engineering of animals is the deformities, the spontaneous abortions, the illnesses, the immune system failures, the misery and distress that these animals had to go through for these experiments was an unacceptable level of inhumanity to sentient animals,” she said.

“It is really sad that this cruelty has been allowed to continue for 25 years with little ethical constraint on the objectives of profit and patents.”

The report showed hundreds of surrogate Friesian cattle received transgenic, genetically-engineered embryos during the nine-year window.

Many had high spontaneous abortion rates (85-99% average), low live birth rates (2-8% survival to weaning), and many were culled each year due to deformities, health complications or because they were considered surplus.

Furthermore, hundreds of goats carried transgenic embryos across a number of studies, resulting in complications, deformities and reproductive failures.

Sheep were bred for male sterility, and also gene-edited for possible xenotransplantation to assess organs for human transfer.

AgResearch chose not to replace its animal containment facility after owner Tainui Holdings wanted the land for housing.

The Institute’s chief scientist, Dr Axel Heiser, said in a statement, all the studies referenced in the report followed strict animal welfare protocols and guidelines, and used genetic technologies to improve livestock health, productivity and sustainability.

“Where our research involves the use of animals, animal welfare is a priority for our scientists,” he said.

Heiser added the institute would not initiate further research in New Zealand focused on genetic modification of large animals.

He said this was due to “redevelopment of the land on which the large animal containment facility is located, the substantial investment required to undertake large animal research, and the implications for animals involved”.

“Whilst we believe gene technologies are an important tool for ensuring long-term sustainability of the agriculture sector, the institute is looking at alternative ways of advancing knowledge for its use in animals, such as overseas collaboration.”

Animal experimentation with gene technologies was legal in New Zealand, but heavily regulated under the Animal Welfare and Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Acts, which also required further approval from the Environmental Protection Authority.

A report on the Gene Technology Bill - which aimed to introduce a new regulatory regime for their use - was expected by this Friday, after consultation drew 15,000 public submissions.