Ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi brought down powerlines in Whanganui. Photo / Jacob McSweeny

Severe weather that left a trail of damage across the North Island has been classified as a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking $200,000 worth of Government support for affected farmers and growers.

Storms struck twice within a week in Taranaki, leaving bridges and more than 100 culverts damaged and in need of heavy diggers to repair.

In the Waitomo District, floodwaters swept through two valleys, damaging fences and depositing silt over farms.

Meanwhile, in the Wairarapa, as many as 30 arable farms were affected by flooding, damaging barley, wheat, peas, squash and maize crops.

"We're making $200,000 available for local Rural Support Trusts and Mayoral Relief Funds to use to help recovery efforts in Taranaki, Wairarapa, and the Waitomo district," rural communities minister Damien O'Connor said.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries is working closely with sector groups and other agencies to continue assessing the extent of storm damage and shift towards recovery efforts."

The funding would help farmers and growers who now faced a huge clean-up effort after ex-tropical Cyclone Dovi passed through, which included restoring access to their properties, O'Connor said.

It will help speed up the recovery of farming businesses and included wellbeing support and specialist technical advice.

Additionally, the funding enables the use of Enhanced Taskforce Green workers, should they be required to help.

Farmers needing help to manage feed shortages are encouraged to visit the MPI website or contact their levy body, such as DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand, or Federated Farmers.

Horticulture NZ and the Foundation for Arable Research will provide support to impacted growers.

"We will continue to assess whether further support is needed as the full extent of the storm damage becomes more apparent over the coming weeks," O'Connor said.

Support for North Island farmers follows the classification of severe flooding on the West Coast and Top of the South as a medium-scale event, unlocking $200,000 of Government support for farmers and growers there.