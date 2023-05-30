The 2023 Primary Industries New Zealand Award judges have their work cut out for them. File photo / Alan Gibson

The 2023 Primary Industries New Zealand Award judges have their work cut out for them. File photo / Alan Gibson

Federated Farmers says the high calibre of finalists for the 2023 Primary Industry NZ Awards has made it a nightmare for the judging panel.

For example, choosing the Team & Collaboration Award winner will be particularly tough.

Judges have to decide between a five-year game-changing initiative to implement plantain as an environmentally functional forage; an all-women team that harnessed empathy and precision to devise digital farm plans to help food and fibre producers boost environmental and business sustainability; and a multi-organisation collaboration striving for new solutions to the challenges facing hill country farmers.

Judges have their work cut out for them with the Fibre Producer Award as well.

Here they’ll have to pick a winner from; a fast-selling and innovative performance equine feed that started out as an idea on a date; a vertically integrated sawmilling business with impressive environmental and productivity credentials; and a traditional sheep station that has pursued a boutique fibre business with crafters and home spinners in mind.

And that’s only the finalists from two of the nine awards categories, Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland said.

He said the awards ceremony on July 3 at Tākina, Wellington’s new Convention and Exhibition Centre, will be the highlight of the fifth annual PINZ Summit.

“There were 65 award nominations this year and they underline the amazing diversity, commitment and cutting-edge science that underpin our nation’s primary industries.

“It’s little wonder that our primary food and fibre products are so highly regarded in the intensely competitive international marketplace when, through these awards, you get a glimpse into the dedication and focus our researchers, producers, processors, innovators and governors invest in being the best they can be.”

The Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award will also be revealed on July 3.

In the running is Lincoln University Honorary Professor of Agri-Food Systems Keith Woodford, a man who has done much to foster the integration of production with agribusiness; Dr Tim Mackle, who at the end of June finishes a 15-year stint and immense contribution as DairyNZ chief executive; and Julian O’Brien who has produced TVNZ’s Country Calendar since 2005 - and began working on it in the 1980s.

However, one of the most hotly contested categories was the Technology Innovation Award, Copeland said.

Finalists are Levno for Milk, an IoT technology and software-driven system to maximise the production and quality of milk; DairySmart NZ, an initiative involving everyone from RFID data specialists to microbiologists to lower antibiotic use; and E-bin, a University of Waikato project that uses robotics to help the human workforce with kiwifruit harvesting.

“I don’t envy the judges deciding who the winners should be but I know the awards night and the PINZ Summit will be a showcase of everything that is great in our agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors,” Copeland said.

2023 Primary Industries New Zealand Awards finalists

Team & Collaboration Award (BASF)

DairyNZ - Tararua Plantain Project

Hill Country Futures Programme - co-funded by Beef + Lamb NZ, MBIE, RAGT NZ and PGG Wrightson Seeds

Wai Kōkopu - Tipu Whenua - Digital Farm Plan

Science & Research Award (Yashili)

AgResearch - The AgResearch Endophyte Discovery Team

Massey University of New Zealand - Project Vitality - Pāmu Deer Milk

Maui Milk New Zealand - Southern Cross Index (SXI)

Technology Innovation Award (Asure Quality/Kaitiaki Kai)

Levno - Levno for Milk

DairySmart NZ Ltd - James Bourke

University of Waikato - The e-Bin human-assisted harvesting project

Emerging Leader Award (Lincoln University)

Dr Louise Hennessy, Scientist, AgResearch

Laura Koot, Executive Director, The Fairlight Foundation

Dylan Miller, Regional Manager Livestock NI, Alliance Group Ltd

Fibre Producer Award (FMG)

Grains & Gains Co

OneFortyOne - Kaituna Sawmill

Rewa Rewa Station

Food & Beverage Producer Award (Kotahi)

Headwaters NZ Limited - Head Waters Brand Story

Sanford Ltd - Big Glory Bay Salmon

Silver Fern Farms Ltd - Silver Fern Farms

Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand’s Primary Industries Award (AgResearch)

Professor Keith Woodford, Honorary Professor of Agri-Food Systems, Lincoln University

Dr Tim Mackle, chief executive of DairyNZ

Julian O’Brien, Producer and Director, TVNZ

Guardianship & Conservation Award/Kaitiakitanga Award (Rabobank)

Graham and Tracey Sinnamon, Farm Managers, Meringa Station - Pāmu Farms

Adam Thompson, Restore Native Ltd

Yuriy Soshnikov, Director TranzAlpine Honey New Zealand

Champion Award (PaySauce)