There are eight award categories in this year's Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards. Photo / Warren Buckland

After a robust judging process, Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is pleased to announce the finalists in the 2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards.

B+LNZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the judging team had a difficult task, given the calibre of the entries in the eight award categories.

However, after much deliberation, they came up with a list of finalists, he said.

“The judges commented about the quality of the entries which reflected the depth of talent, skills and knowledge within our red meat sector.”

He said it had been a challenging year for many, so it was particularly important to take the time to recognise and celebrate the fantastic people, innovations and technologies within our sheep and beef industry.

The winners will be announced at the awards dinner at Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre on October 19.

McIvor said it will be one of the industry events of the year and not to be missed.

“I hope anyone with an interest in the red meat sector, entrants, nominees and nominators will join the finalists and sponsors to celebrate excellence in our industry.”

2023 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards finalists

Ballance Agri-Nutrients Science and Research Award

AgResearch Life Cycle Assessment Team (Ruakura)

Forage Trials Willesden (Lincoln)

Low Methane Sheep Genetics Programme (AgResearch Dunedin)

Datamars Livestock Technology Award

Bidr Ltd (Hamilton)

Cloudyards Ltd (Hastings)

Net Carbon Zero Beef (Dunedin)

Gallagher Innovative Farming Award

Reata Ltd (Masterton)

Repost Ltd (Nelson)

Wharetoa Genetics (Balclutha)

Silver Fern Farms Market Leader Award

Ongaha (Featherston)

Pearl Veal (Christchurch)

Verry Farming Ltd (Te Kuiti)

AgResearch Emerging Achiever Award

Amy Hoogenboom (Oxford)

James Robbie (Eketāhuna)

Harriet Watson (Christchurch)

Rabobank People Development Award

Growing Future Farmers ( Napier)

New Zealand Rural Leadership Trust (Lincoln)

Whangārei Agricultural and Pastoral Society Farm Intern Programme (Whangārei)

FMG Rural Champion Award

Surfing for Farmers (Gisborne)

Shepherdess (Levin)

Greater Dipton Catchment Group (Dipton)

Alliance Significant Contribution Award

Bob Cottrell (Taupō)

Mike Petersen (Waipukurau)

Tom Fraser (Christchurch)