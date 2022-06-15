Tim Dangen, Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest series Grand Final takes place from July 7 to 9 in Whangārei, with seven regional finalists competing for the title. Read on to get to know Northern Young Farmer of the Year Tim Dangen a little better.

Surrounded by native bush, Tim Dangen can see a glimpse of the wild West Coast waves battering the coastline from the peak of his family's Muriwai farm.

Born and raised on the steep country that straddles Goldies Bush Scenic Reserve, Dangen is the third generation to call it home.

"We've got a fairly strong connection to the land I think because of the grafting that's gone into it to make it into the farm that it is today," he said.

"It's got a few challenges about it that's for sure, but we love the location and the balance the farm gives us by being close to the city."

As the urban sprawl of Auckland crept closer, the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year contemplated the changing land use and how best to adapt while honouring his family legacy.

"Our long-term vision for the farm is to turn it into an educational facility."

Dangen said he had a passion for teaching and giving kids the opportunity to be exposed to agriculture.

"Because we're on Auckland's doorstep there's an opportunity for us to be able to get kids out, get their hands dirty and [get them] feeding animals, so they at least have the opportunity to connect with animals, the land and agriculture."

The 100-hectare home farm is currently a commercial calf rearing business, supplemented by another 200 hectares of lease properties scattered around the district.

The 30-year-old and his wife Jenny live in an apartment in Hobsonville Point while their dream home is built on the farm.

Jenny commutes to Albany every day, while Dangen heads to the farm, shifting stock on the lease blocks on his trek back into the city.

Seven years ago, Dangen returned home to the farm with the aim to eventually take it over.

He sat down with his parents to assess the farm operations and how to make them financially sustainable.

Settling on calf rearing, in the first year, they reared 200 calves and realised there were some fairly profitable margins.

They took the business model and scaled it up, now rearing 1000 calves a year.

The lease properties - mainly lifestyle blocks - allow the calves to be held on-farm for longer and sold at a variety of ages instead of just the weaner market.

The couple are aware the current operation has a limited commercial shelf life, so are looking at other options to diversify and capitalise on being on the fringes of the Big Smoke.

"We're building a big shed which we'll use as a wedding venue to generate revenue," Dangen said.

Tim Dangen has a laugh with Tasman FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Jonny Brown. Photo / Supplied

"The farm will always have animals on it because of its size, but if we can try and steer the finances towards the hospitality sector it might free up time to be able to focus on my other passions. "

Dangen graduated from Lincoln University with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in 2014 and dipped his toes into dairy farming in Southland for 18 months, an industry he loved.

Employed by Simon Hopcroft and his wife Janine, Dangen credited the pair for inspiring him into a hands-on farming career.

"Coming out of University I was probably going to head into rural valuation."

A summer practical session in Southland opened his eyes to farming, he said.

"They showed me how good farming can be and how if you get everything right you can live a pretty good lifestyle."

Tim Dangen says he has a strong connection to the land at his family's Muriwai farm. Photo / Supplied

Hopcroft, crowned FMG Young Farmer of the Year in 2004, also guided Dangen into becoming a New Zealand Young Farmers' member and passed on the legacy and passion of the contest.

Since then, Dangen hasn't looked back.

Heavily involved in Auckland City Young Farmers, he's also competed in four Regional Finals, eventually making it through to Grand Final this year.

"A contest like this makes you stay on top of topical issues, keeps pushing your boundaries in different sectors and makes you think in an innovative way," he said.

A desire to represent his NZYF club and other farmers with pride had filtered down into Dangen's day-to-day work.

"Most things that I do now, I try and do with the lens that I'm representing my club and all farmers.

"It makes you a bit more self-aware to keep pushing yourself to do the best you can for your land and animals."

He modestly credited his Northern Regional Final win to not being "particularly strong" in any areas of the contest, but not being "particularly bad" in any areas either.

"If you try enough times, you'll get through eventually," he laughed.

Dangen's main test at the Grand Final will be his memory and quiz speed. Despite knowing the answers, he has discovered he can be a bit slow to hit the buzzer.

Dangen wanted to use his profile as the Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year to showcase the opportunities involved in the sector and "make farming sexy again".

Dangen will be competing against his brother-in-law, Chris Poole, who is representing Waikato Bay of Plenty. Photo / Supplied

"The more opportunities that are shown to young people the better. It also plants a bit of a seed that there are lots of cool things happening in the industry at the moment and there always will be."

"We're all role models, everyone who's involved in the sector has the opportunity to inspire others towards the sector and be a role model.

"Farmers are a bloody awesome group of people."

Dangen wanted to break down the perception that there were only "on-farm" jobs in the sector.

He believed Kiwi farmers should pat themselves on the back a lot more for being the most efficient dairy and beef producers in the world.

"Our biggest asset is our people. We often tell the story about our land and our animals, but it's our people that are truly special to New Zealand farming.

"People are the ones who've put us in the position we are now and in good stead for the future going forward.

"As long as we continue to attract good young people, we move with innovation and technology I think New Zealand farming will continue to be world-class and world leaders in many areas because we're already at the front."

