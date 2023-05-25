Why Fonterra’s Anchor brand is ‘top-notch’ at home and abroad

Fonterra has launched its “Anchor Good Start” campaign in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied / Fonterra

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra’s famous Anchor brand is a great way to promote New Zealand milk all over the world - and at home.

Stocked in supermarkets globally, the brand has been going for well over a century, Fonterra’s General Manager of Global Anchor, Brent Whelan, said.

“There aren’t too many brands that can lay claim to being New Zealand-owned and operated for over 130 years,” Whelan told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

This longevity and heritage mean Anchor is trusted both locally and overseas.

Anchor was the top dairy brand in New Zealand, a reputation that Fonterra was able to leverage in other countries, Whelan said.

“For example, across Southeast Asia, we call out the fact we’re the number one dairy brand in New Zealand.”

Fonterra doesn’t take this position for granted, however.

“We’re keen to ensure that we’ll still be around in another 130 years, hence why we put so much focus into doing the right thing for people, place and New Zealand in everything we do.”

To reinforce this, the co-op is also championing the brand at home, rolling out its “Anchor Good Start” campaign nationwide this week.

The campaign highlighted “all the good stuff” the Anchor teams were involved in, from the farm gate through to the community, Whelan said.

The “Anchor Good Start” campaign stars Fonterra farmer, Brian from Pukekohe. Photo / Supplied / Fonterra

“[These include] Kickstart Breakfast, supporting the NZ Food Network and sourcing from New Zealand’s best farms.”

“Anchor Good Start” promoted its Kiwi credentials by starring “Brian from Pukekohe,” one of Fonterra’s very own farmers, he said.

Whelan said it was important to recognise that all Anchor products were made from milk right here in New Zealand.

“We believe that we have the world’s best dairy farms, producing some of the world’s best, and most sustainable milk.”

Sustainability was not only a competitive advantage for Fonterra but also a mark of high quality, he said.

This pedigree made it easier to promote to overseas markets.

“Whilst every market is different, there’s no doubt that New Zealand dairy products are universally viewed as top-notch.”

The care put into Anchor products, such as high animal welfare standards, dairy expertise and a grass-feeding year-round system, was appreciated in China and South East Asia, Whelan said.

“Chinese consumers, who are increasingly interested in where their products come from and how they are produced, really value our New Zealand provenance – as a result, we’re the market leader in butter.”

In Malaysia, Anchor supported consumers through all stages of life, he said.

“We’re a leader in dairy for families, right from toddler milk, through to products that support ageing.”