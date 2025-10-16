Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Listen

Why Fonterra is producing ‘a heck of a lot of cheese’

The Country
3 mins to read

Fonterra is producing enough cheese for 200 million more burgers and 40 million more pizzas worldwide. Photo / Christine Cornege

Fonterra is producing enough cheese for 200 million more burgers and 40 million more pizzas worldwide. Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Favourable weather and strong grass growth are helping drive milk production across the North Island, with Fonterra reporting a solid start to the season and increased volumes compared to last year.

Nicola McCarthy, Farm Source’s Regional Head for the Lower North Island, said the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save