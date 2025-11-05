‘It’s a game-changer’: Fonterra cream wins big at NZ Food Awards

Bhatt said the team developed a formula with a lower fat content than traditional whipping cream that still delivered comparable performance and stability.

“This product is a first in the industry, and it’s a game-changer.

“It allows us to offer a lighter, more affordable cream that still meets the expectations of professional bakers and chefs in the market.”

Bhatt said the whole process, from idea to commercial production, took less than a year, and since then, the innovation has been patented.

“So the team did a great job.”

Anchor Easy Bakery Cream stood out because of its innovative formula and New Zealand milk provenance, unlike many competitors that relied on blends, he said.

“This product is quite special in that sense.”

Fonterra launched the new UHT cream during the China International Import Expo in November last year, and the response has been positive so far.

Bhatt said many new customers had come on board within the first six months of the launch.

“This is a great example of how innovation helps in driving growth for our Foodservice business.”

He said Fonterra had a strong Foodservice business in China, and tapping into new markets with a product like this was key to maintaining the co-op’s leadership position and expanding its footprint into new cities.

Meanwhile, it’s the annual China International Import Expo this week, kicking off on November 6 in Shanghai.

Bhatt said Fonterra would showcase a range of Foodservice and Ingredients products, including Anchor Easy Bakery Cream and the hero product, Anchor Whipping Cream.

He said strong demand for dairy products continued in China, driven by a growing population and urbanisation, and the expo provided opportunities to strengthen that demand.

“It’s a huge event where we connect with a range of stakeholders, including potential customers and showcase our range of high-quality dairy products and innovative applications, which we have tailored to meet the needs of the local market.

“In this instance, it’s China.”