‘It’s a game-changer’: Fonterra cream wins big at NZ Food Awards

The Country
3 mins to read

Anchor Easy Bakery Cream stands out thanks to its innovative formula and New Zealand milk provenance. Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra’s Anchor Easy Bakery Cream has taken top honours at the New Zealand Food Awards, winning both the Supreme award and the Food Technologist of the Year title.

Anchor Easy Bakery Cream is the latest UHT cream in Fonterra’s Foodservice product portfolio, launched in

