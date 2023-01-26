Innovation and sustainability continue for Fonterra’s Anchor brand

Anchor Protein+ and Milk & Grain+ have hit the shelves in Malaysia and the Philippines. Photo / Supplied

Fonterra’s Anchor brand may have been around for over 130 years but that doesn’t mean the co-op is resting on its laurels when it comes to innovation.

In fact, four exciting new products have just been launched in South East Asia, general manager of Global Anchor Now, Brent Whelan said.

Protein+ and Milk & Grain+ hit the shelves in Malaysia and the Philippines; while Anchor Actif-Fiber and Anchor Beaute are available in 14,000 stores across Thailand already.

“Both of these ranges combine the best of New Zealand dairy and Fonterra science, to give consumers functional nutrition on the go,” Whelan told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Protein+ is a high-protein milk drink for the whole family, while Milk & Grain+ is a filling milk drink with added fibre and multigrain, that supports overall digestive wellness.

Meanwhile, Anchor Actif-Fiber and Anchor Beautie were launched as part of an exclusive partnership with the multinational chain of retail convenience stores, 7-Eleven, Whelan said.

“Actif-Fiber, as you would expect, is fortified with fibre to help you have a healthy gut and aid digestion and immunity, while Beaute is loaded with zinc and collagen to give you a healthy glow.”

The Anchor name definitely helped to get New Zealand dairy onto retail shelves around the word, Whelan said.

“Anchor is an incredibly strong brand alright. It’s the co-op’s largest global consumer brand.”

Today Anchor brings in $1.2 billion in revenue sales and is on shelves in over 80 countries, represented by 600-plus products across six dairy categories.

Fonterra had plans to keep building on this success as well, Whelan said.

“Our ambition is for Anchor to become one of the world’s leading sustainable dairy brands.”

New Zealand’s ideal climate for year-round outdoor grazing already gave the Anchor brand a head start with this goal, Whelan said.

“That makes us really efficient at producing high-quality, nutritious milk and gives us one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world.”

Fonterra recently launched Anchor Beautie and Anchor Actif-Fiber in Thailand, where they are now available in 14,000 stores. Photo / Supplied

The co-op aims to build on this reputation by taking a closer look at its manufacturing processes, starting with packaging.

“[It is] one of the main concerns for consumers, given it’s what they hold in their hands – it’s really tangible to them.”

Therefore, making sure all packaging was globally recyclable by 2025 was a priority for Fonterra, Whelan said.

“We’re making some really strong progress here. At the moment with more than 83 per cent of our packaging globally is already considered recycle ready.”

Fonterra hoped this kind of innovation and dedication to sustainability would build on Anchor’s already excellent global reputation.

Currently, Anchor was the number one butter brand in China, the “most loved” dairy brand in Sri Lanka, a market leader in Malaysia and the Middle East, and had a massive global food service business to its name, Whelan said.

“Which is pretty impressive considering the brand had its start in 1886 as a little Waikato butter factory.”