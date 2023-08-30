Genome Sequencing a leap forward in dairy innovation for Fonterra

New Zealand milk has 12 yet untapped micro-nutrients, according to Fonterra.

Fonterra’s General Manager of R & D, Manufacturing at the co-op’s Research and Development Centre in Palmerston North, Andy Smith, chats to The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly about the exciting happenings at the centre.

Kelly asked Smith,” It’s always fascinating to learn about the innovation that takes place at the Research and Development Centre. Tell me about what’s been happening your way in Palmerston North”.

“We’ve recently opened a new, next-generation Genome Sequencing Suite, which is a leap forward in dairy innovation,” Smith said.

“Genome Sequencing is the process of determining the entirety, or nearly the entirety, of the DNA sequence of an organism’s genome at a single time.

“This cutting-edge technology improves our ability to develop new products, provide manufacturing advice, and make breakthroughs in nutrition science.”

“What will the new Genetic Sequencing Suite mean for other parts of the business?” Kelly asked.

“The new suite will aid product development, as it enables us to produce products that better meet consumer preferences,” Smith said.

“For example, we use good bacteria to ferment cheese, which contributes to the flavour of the cheese. If we want to develop a cheese with a sweeter or tangy taste, we can use genome sequencing to select cultures that create a distinctive flavour in that cheese.

“We’ll also be using the suite to discover new probiotic bacteria strains that can support digestive and mental health.

“The Genetic Sequencing Suite holds promise for predictive strategies, preventive measures, and improved product quality, as we’ll be able to understand micro-organisms better.

“Its launch solidifies our position as world-leading dairy experts and opens a new era of ground-breaking innovation in the dairy industry,” Smith said.

“Wow, your team must be really excited to use the new suite. Tell me about some of the other things they’ve been working on lately,” Kelly asked.

“We’ve been developing a methodology that captures the emotional associations consumers have of dairy products. We can do this across six different cultures and languages,” Smith said.

“Being able to understand how our customers feel about dairy and what emotions they associate with it will help us at the co-op turn farmers’ high-quality milk, into high-quality products.

“This work is hugely beneficial, as it reveals how emotional connections with dairy vary across cultures, which offers insights for better product development.”