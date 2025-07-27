Fonterra tackles 23,000 maintenance tasks during winter shutdown

Milking may have slowed down for the season, but Fonterra hasn't. Photo / Christine Cornege

Winter is here, and milking has stopped at some dairy farms, but that doesn’t mean it’s all quiet at Fonterra.

It’s known as “winter shut” and it’s a rather busy time for the co-op’s manufacturing sites, Fonterra’s Chief Engineer, Aaron Goldsbury, said.

“It might be the off-season for production and the cows are not milking, but it’s the peak season for getting things done for maintenance and projects,” he told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly.

“All our plants are shut this time of the year, and we make the most of that opportunity to invest in maintenance and projects across our 22 sites.”