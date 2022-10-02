Fonterra partners with PolyJoule to trial organic battery

Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fonterra has partnered with PolyJoule to trial an organic polymer industrial-scale battery, that could lead to a sustainable fast electricity charging source for its milk tanker fleet.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology spin-off PolyJoule is a Boston-based energy storage company pioneering conductive polymer battery technology.

The company aimed to reinvent what a 21st-century grid battery should be, PolyJoule chief executive Eli Paster said.

"It's got to be ultra-safe, it's got to last a long time, it's got to come from a sustainable feedstock and it has to be low cost," Paster told The Country Sport Breakfast's, Brian Kelly.

The original technology came from electrically conducted polymers that were discovered in the late 70s, Paster explained.

"Actually, one of the main inventors is a Kiwi – he won the Nobel Prize in 2000. PolyJoule is the first company to actually commercialise it and turn it into an energy storage project."

PolyJoule partnered with Fonterra on the application of the battery made from electrically conductive polymers - an organic-based compound with the ability to act like metal.

Late last year the company installed the world's first industrial-scale organic battery on one of Fonterra's farms in Te Rapa, on the outskirts of Hamilton.

The battery was used daily, supporting dairy shed operations, for 10 months.

Fonterra is now moving this battery to its Waitoa UHT site, which can be affected by power disturbances, leading to downtime and waste.

The Polyjoule battery has a remarkable discharge rate, and could eventually lead to ultra-fast charging of the Fonterra vehicle fleet - including the Milk-E electric milk tanker.

Polyjoule batteries could not only benefit Fonterra, as New Zealanders could take advantage of the lowering of electricity wholesale prices anticipated through the capacity increases provided by a grid-scale battery.

With New Zealand's commitment to protecting the environment and Fonterra being a world leader in nutrition, partnering with the co-op was an obvious choice, Paster said.

"It's the best of both worlds. You've got this massive juggernaut of an industrial nutrition and health organisation, you've got a country where the whole mindset is 'let's respect our land, air and water,' and we think we've got a safer, greener battery.

"I couldn't think of a better place to do it."