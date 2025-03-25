Fonterra launches new cheese ingredients at Shanghai food event

Fonterra launched new cheese ingredients at Food Ingredients China in Shanghai. Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

The Country Sport Breakfast catches up with the team at Fonterra. Today, host Brian Kelly is joined by Katie McClure, Director of Category Innovation and Foodservice.

Kelly asked McClure, “I heard you were in China last week to connect with Fonterra’s customers in the market. How was it?”

“It was really great to be in Shanghai last week, for Food Ingredients China, which is an event they host over there, and it was an opportunity to meet a whole lot of key players in the food industry and every time I go there I am amazed at how quickly the sector is changing,” McClure said.

China is an important market for Fonterra. The co-op’s NZMP ingredients brand is well-recognised and trusted in the market.