Fonterra invests $75m to meet booming global butter demand

The Country
2 mins to read

Richard Allen, Fonterra’s President of Global Ingredients, says "butter is definitely back". Photo / Christine Cornege

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Fonterra is ramping up butter production in response to surging global demand, announcing a $75 million investment in its butter plant at Clandeboye in South Canterbury.

Richard Allen, Fonterra’s President of Global Ingredients, told The Country Sport Breakfast’s Brian Kelly the expansion was “good

