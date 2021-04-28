Fonterra farmer makes history at New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Taranaki farmer John Wyatt is the first person to ever win all three New Zealand Dairy Industry Award categories.

Wyatt was the 2009 Hawke's Bay/Wairarapa Dairy Trainee of the Year, the 2015 Manawatū Farm Manager of the Year, and has now been named the 2021 Taranaki Share Farmer of the Year.

It was a "history making moment," Fonterra Regional Head for Taranaki, Nicola McCarthy said.

"It's been inspiring to see the steps in his progression through the ranks of the dairy industry," she told The Country Sport Breakfast's Brian Kelly.

As the Taranaki regional winner of Share Farmer of the Year, Wyatt now goes through to another judging round for the overall New Zealand winner, McCarthy said.

Fonterra's success didn't stop with Wyatt, as the co-op had 23 other farmers who won 2021 regional Dairy Industry Award titles, McCarthy said.

"These are in the three categories - Dairy Trainee of the Year, Farm Manager of the Year and Share Farmer of the Year," she explained.

The regional winners for these categories will be judged against each other and the overall New Zealand winners will be announced at the National Awards Dinner on May 15 in Hamilton.

Fonterra had six finalists joining Wyatt in the Share Farmer of the Year category, nine finalists in the Dairy Manager of the Year category and eight in the Dairy Trainee of the Year category, McCarthy said.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to all of the regional finalists and good luck for the national titles."

Meanwhile, Fonterra's My Connect conference was coming up in Auckland on May 10-11.

"It's a great opportunity for farmers to hear from the team about what's happening in our markets and our latest thinking on important topics for our co-op," McCarthy said.

The conference will be a future-focused event, and Fonterra was lining up two days of great content, McCarthy said.

There would be updates from Fonterra's regional CEOs, panel discussions and a Q&A session.

"We'll also have Anchor Food Professionals cooking demos and provide product previews and tastings," McCarthy said.

Ticket registration for My Connect had now closed.

"We hope everybody managed to get theirs sorted," McCarthy said.