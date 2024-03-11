DairyNZ: People Expo provides insights to dairy workforce trends

The People Expos are free for dairy farmers and their teams to attend..

DairyNZ and Dairy Women’s Network are partnering to deliver four People Expo events in the Northland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganūi and Southland regions throughout March 2024.

DairyNZ’s lead advisor for people, Jane Muir, will be the MC for the events.

She encouraged farmers to join the People Expo events to hear about what was needed to tackle the big employment issues on-farm.

“Supporting great workplaces and people on-farm is critical,” Muir said.

“We want to support farmers with credible evidence and practical solutions that help them find and keep the staff they want.

“These People Expos are opportunities to connect with other farmers facing similar challenges, while guest speakers and workshops provide inspiration and practical tips you can apply with your farm team.”

Muir encouraged farmers to attend.

“I think everyone will take something positive away from these events that is directly applicable to their farm.”

A range of guest speakers headline the People Expos including Waikato dairy farm owners Sue and David Fish, focusing on their ethos of teamwork, and Chris Parsons, chief commercial officer of MyFarm, sharing his story of teamwork and leadership, in a varied career including time in the NZ Defence Force.

Guest speaker Shamubeel Eaqub, a leading economist, will discuss global, national, and regional economic and workforce changes and outline why farm businesses must act differently and look in new places to stay successful.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub, is a guest speaker at the People Expos.

“The global and political backdrop for farmers is increasingly unpredictable, affecting interest rates, dairy price, and the input costs of critical things, like feed and fertiliser,” Eaqub said.

“This makes businesses and farming more unpredictable, and we cannot influence these things.

“However, we can influence how we lead and manage our businesses.

Listen to Brian Kelly interview Jane Muir on The Country Sport Breakfast below:





“Part of this is around our most important resource, our people, who are in short supply but demanded from every sector.

“I’m looking forward to sharing practical ways for us to think differently as leaders, and to act differently as a sector, along with having insightful discussions with farmers.”

People Expo event information

Northland

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

9:30am – 2:30pm

Barge Park, Whangarei

Southland

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

9:30am – 2:30pm

Ascot Park, Invercargill

Manawatū-Whanganui

Tuesday, March 26, 2024

9.30am – 2.30pm

Bush Multisport Park, Pahiatua

Bay of Plenty

Wednesday March 27, 9.30am – 2.30pm

Millennium Hotel, Rotorua

For more information and registration visit dairynz.co.nz/peopleexpo