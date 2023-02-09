Charlotte Rutherford steps into new sustainability role at Fonterra

Photo / File

Content brought to you by Fonterra

Charlotte Rutherford is Fonterra’s Director of Sustainability, a role that is both new to her – and the co-op.

However, while her latest job title may be recent, Rutherford herself is well-established at Fonterra.

“I’ve been at the co-op for 20 years and most of that has been in farmer-facing roles,” she told The Country Sport Breakfast’s, Brian Kelly.

Rutherford’s previous position as Director of On Farm Excellence meant she worked with programmes such as The Cooperative Difference, (and the associated payment,) Farm Insights Reports, and Farm Environment Planning.

It also gave her the opportunity to ensure regulators and customers were aware of Fonterra farmer shareholders’ ongoing sustainability work.

“This has given me a great understanding about how things work at farm level,” Rutherford said.

“I like to take a pragmatic approach that means we find solutions that are right for our farmers in the right timeframes, and I think farmers really appreciate that approach.”

As for her new role, Rutherford said it not only showed Fonterra’s strong sustainability focus but also the co-op’s desire to involve its farmer shareholders.

She recently attended the annual forum of International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), hosted in Florida.

There were 1000 dairy leaders at the IDFA - and there was one topic many of them focused on, she said.

“Sustainability was front of mind for all of our big customers that I met and engaged with there.

“They’re all at different stages of their own journeys, but they are laser-focused on the importance of sustainability in their supply chain, to their products, and then of course, their consumers.”

While carbon reduction was the biggest issue, Rutherford said sustainability agendas were “large” at the conference.

As a result, she predicted more questions from customers in the future.

“Our challenge, or opportunity, is to anticipate these and be ready to respond, to maintain our current position where we lead, and to protect our values.”

Fonterra has already made good progress in its sustainability goals, with only eight of its 28 manufacturing operations in New Zealand using coal.

The aim is that all sites will be coal-free by 2037, with the majority of coal reduction happening over the next seven years.

“This work is part of the billion-dollar spend on decarbonisation but also improving water quality and water use in those sites,” Rutherford said.

Fonterra’s on-farm work included a partnership with Nestlé to develop a commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm, and a Joint Venture with the Government and other industry partners to tackle agricultural emissions.

Teaming up with others was really important for Fonterra, Rutherford said.

“For a big gnarly problem like this, we’re not going to do it alone and we’re going to need partners and other investment and ideas to help us get there.”

“Supporting farmers to reduce their emissions will need industry working together to develop the tools farmers will need to be able to make change.”

Farmer shareholders also had an important role to play in sustainability, as Fonterra was looking to set a target for on-farm emissions.

There would be a series of meetings and webinars to help farmers with this, Rutherford said.