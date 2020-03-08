Farmlands Agfest is the fastest growing Field Day in New Zealand and The Country wants you to be part of the action!

Farmlands Agfest takes place on March 27-28 at the Greymouth Aerodrome, on the West Coast of the South Island.

Just fill in the form below and you and a friend could be winging your way to the West Coast courtesy of Agfest, The Country and Air New Zealand.

Competition begins Monday March 9, 2020 and ends Monday March 16, 2020.

Winner announced on The Country radio show on Monday 16, 2020.

Winners will receive:

• Return flights from anywhere in New Zealand to Hokitika courtesy of Air New Zealand departing Thursday 26th, returning Sunday 29th.

• Three nights accommodation at the High Park Motel Greymouth.

• Use of rental car from airport for the time they are on the Coast.

• VIP access pass for Agfest including exhibitor function tickets, VIP parking and entry.