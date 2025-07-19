“We had previous large dog experience, but he was untrainable, restless and wouldn’t listen.”

The Coxheads decided they had to learn to manage him as they had a responsibility towards him.

“We joined the Northern Alaskan Malamute Club and went to a working weekend in the forest,” Steve said.

During that weekend, Kaz was introduced to the world of dryland running dog racing.

Taniya said he loved it.

They raced him through the winter season of 1996.

“This breed is a working dog and needs to run and have a purpose.”

The world of husky racing

Taniya Coxhead with two of her Siberian huskies. Photo / Catherine Fry

Steve wanted to take the racing further.

“I told Taniya that I would love to get a racing team together using Siberian huskies, as Malamutes are big and feisty.

“The Siberian huskies are smaller and are very good pack dogs, with fewer power struggles.”

While waiting for their first huskies, the couple prepared to have their own pack.

“We needed harnesses and equipment, including chariots, or rigs as they are known.

“We built our own using parts from all sorts of things and were able to race from 1998 onwards.”

They initially raced their first husky, Malinka, as a single dog, then borrowed a dog to race a two-dog rig.

In 2002, they ran a four-dog rig.

“Dryland running is with one dog to eight dogs.

“In New Zealand, the majority of races are run on forest trails using wheeled rigs or scooters.”

Steve and Taniya are in training for the annual Sled Dog Festival held at the Wairau Snow Farm in Cardrona Valley from September 2 to 6.

This location is the only venue where dogs can be run on snow in New Zealand, as the rest of the snow areas are National Parks and dogs are banned.

Steve said racing their huskies on snow was the ultimate experience and exactly what they are bred to do.

“While snow isn’t a necessity, huskies just love the cold.”

Taniya’s father, Gary, hand-crafted a wooden sled for the couple’s Timberline pack to race on snow.

Breeding their own huskies

Pack members howling with excitement before they are exercised. Photo / Catherine Fry

Over several years, the Coxheads bought 10 pups from the now-retired Ray and Dianne Holliday’s Cheechako Kennels.

These huskies were from two breeding lines: Northome Kennels from Duluth, Minnesota, and Alaskan Kennels, Anadyr Siberians.

Cheechako Arky’s Topaz, or Timber as he was known, was a “great all-round dog”.

“In 2010, we looked at business options near the Snow Farm but decided that the snow season wasn’t long enough and we needed a more sustainable business model that would work year-round.

“[From there] Timberline Racing Siberian Huskies Kennel and Tours was born.”

As the Coxheads were coming to Taupō from Tauranga around 20 times a year, they decided the Central Plateau was the place for their new business to be based and found their current Broadlands property in 2016.

It’s near the Kaingaroa Forest where they can dryland train their dogs.

Taniya and Steve Coxhead. Photo / Catherine Fry

Steve was a builder and Taniya is a data administrator.

They wanted their tour business to show visitors what the dogs can do and educate them about the breed’s needs and traits.

“We bought a 10-acre bare block and I built all the kennels and runs, the shed, our house and outbuildings,” Steve said.

They built an 800m fully fenced track enabling the huskies to be exercised daily.

On cold days, they can run further, but on hot days, huskies can overheat easily.

“They get very excited when they realise they’re getting a run,” Steve said.

“They howl in true husky style until we set off.

“I run them in front of my quadbike and while it looks like they are pulling me, I’m actually letting them run at their speed and I keep up with them.”

Using frozen semen from Timber and AI, the Coxheads bred five puppies with River over two litters in 2019/20 and another litter of six from a natural mating with Shawnee and Tor in 2022.

“These puppies are solely for us to keep our racing pack going,” Taniya said.

“When they can no longer race, we retire them and keep them until they pass away – they have a home for life with us.”

Timberline use the K9 Petfoods raw meat diet to meet their dogs’ nutritional needs, together with a frozen high-performance food.