Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Taupō couple race Siberian huskies, share passion for sled dogs

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

The Broadlands property that is home to Timberline Racing Siberian Huskies Kennel and Tours has an 800m track for exercising the dogs. Photo / Catherine Fry

The Broadlands property that is home to Timberline Racing Siberian Huskies Kennel and Tours has an 800m track for exercising the dogs. Photo / Catherine Fry

In 1995, Siberian husky breeders Taniya and Steve Coxhead did the one thing they now advise other people not to do: buy a puppy.

It was an Alaskan Malamute, a breed Taniya had always admired.

“We fell for the cute, cuddly little puppy with the impressive kennel name of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save