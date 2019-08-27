A privately funded, multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art medical facility will open in Greytown towards the end of next year, employing more than 40 people.

The medical facility, to be built on an 8000sq m commercial site on Bidwills Cutting Road, will be named Five Rivers Medical in reference to the Tauherenikau, Waiohine, Waingawa, Waipoua and Ruamahanga rivers.

The facility is the initiative of Wairarapa couple Shane and Lynnette McManaway.

The couple own "Gold Creek" Charolais and Deer farming operation at Matarawa.

"This is a dream we have had for some time ... building a much-needed medical facility for people in our community," said Shane McManaway.

"We have a growing population and an aging population here in Wairarapa as well an increased level of mental health issues affecting many in our community."

A visual of Five Rivers Medical, which has been designed by James Silverwood of Silver Architects, and will feature a stunning schist and cedar exterior. Photo / Supplied

"We are extremely passionate Wairarapa people and we want to put something back into this community that will benefit everyone – those that live rurally and in our urban centres."

The Five Rivers Board is made up of Chair Bob Francis, Shane and Lynnette McManaway, Company Director John Cameron, who has considerable experience in corporate governance at national and international levels, and well known property developer David Borman.

Five Rivers Medical has been designed by James Silverwood of Silver Architects and will feature a stunning schist and cedar exterior.

There will be extensive parking and the surrounding landscaping will be in keeping with Greytown's heritage and history as the first town in New Zealand to celebrate Arbor Day.

Once completed, Five Rivers Medical will feature a comprehensive wellness centre including physiotherapy, a rehabilitation gym, a pilates studio, massage therapy, mental health and counselling services.

A suite of consultation rooms will service a range of visiting specialists.

There will also be an in-house pharmacy and a full range of general practice services, previously delivered on the old Greytown Medical site.

It is expected Five Rivers Medical will employ at least 40 full time staff as well as have a team of specialists that will cater up to 5000 patients.

Five Rivers Medical Chair and spokesperson and former Wairarapa DHB Chairman, Bob Francis, said the facility will work collaboratively with Tū Ora Compass Health, the Wairarapa DHB and ambulance as well as with existing medical specialists.

"Five Rivers Medical will set a new standard of medical care in Wairarapa providing excellent health services and will attract the very best medical expertise. It will be based on best practice and ethics with a huge focus on putting the customer first," said Francis.

"This is an amazing project and will benefit so many. With a number of specialist services soon to be available through Five Rivers Medical, it will mean some people will no longer have to drive over the hill to access these in Wellington, as they currently do. This philosophy is also in line with the Government's Strategy around health in that they are wanting to deliver more services close to home."

Building is expected to start later in the year with the project to be managed by well-known developer David Borman.

Borman has been behind the upgrade of numerous commercial buildings throughout Wairarapa, including the upgrade and development of Kuripuni Village and the Screening Room Cinema and Eatery.

Recently, he oversaw the build of the new Masterton netball complex on Colombo Road, the Martinbourgh Town Hall and library complex and he is currently managing the development of the new Big Save Furniture store in Queen Street.