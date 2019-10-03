Response to October's BOP Future Farming Symposium has been so enthusiastic, organisers have had to find another venue.

"Early registrations show Bay of Plenty farmers and growers are keen to learn all they can about the environmental and fresh water regulatory changes they are facing so we have chosen a bigger venue, The Orchard Church, at Te Puke," says Rick Burke, chairman of the Pan-Sector Industry Alumni Events subcommittee which is organising the event.

Originally the symposium was to be held on the mixed drystock, dairy farm and kiwifruit property owned by Zespri chairman Bruce Cameron, but Rick says it will be easier to cater for the 300-plus farmers and growers expected to attend at The Orchard Church.

"The symposium is aimed primarily at farmers and growers and the theme is to help them find solutions and pathways to make the changes required under new regulations," says Rick.

"It's not something they have to do alone. Help is available through regional councils, central government and farmers who are already farming in ways which meet, or are close to meeting the new requirements."

One of the best ways to find out the current status of a farm or orchard is to complete a Land Environment Plan, especially with the help of an experienced consultant.

"Many growers and farmers who have been proactive in protecting waterways and managing the land may find they are almost there in terms of meeting what's coming in new regulations."

The symposium is the first pan-sector event of its kind held in New Zealand and Rick says already in the planning stages, it has been obvious that each sector faces similar issues and pooling tools and knowledge, will benefit everyone, and the environment too.

"We are stronger together."

Among the keynote speakers are the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw; Martin Workman, director water at the Ministry for the Environment; and MP Todd Muller, National spokesperson for Agriculture, Biosecurity, Food Safety and Forestry.

"Growers and farmers will have the chance to listen to these speakers, learn what regulations are coming at us in terms of environmental issues for the land, and ask questions of them during a panel discussion," said Rick.

"The opening keynote speakers will leave farmers and growers feeling 'where to from here', and that's where the workshops after lunch come in. They are designed to give growers and farmers "tool-kits" to help take control of their own destiny, to be environmentally sustainable and at the same time improve profitability."

All who attend will have the chance to participate in two workshops. One is on Land Environmental Plans, led by Whakatane Dairy farmer Fraser McGougan who is the 2019 Bay of Plenty Ballance Farm Environment Awards Supreme Award, Simon Stokes, Beef + Lamb environment, strategy manager and Ricky James, manager of Cameron Farms.

The other workshop which will focus on sub-catchment initiatives, is led by John Burke of the Katikati-based sub-catchment Project Parore, and Janie Stevenson, NZ Landcare Trust BOP co-coordinator.

Also involved in the workshops will be representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries, DairyNZ, Zespri, NZ Avocado, Beef + Lamb NZ, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Ballance Agri-Nutrients, rural professionals and award-winning farmers and growers.

The symposium, which begins at 9.30am on Thursday October 24, will be at The Orchard Church, 20 Macloughlin Dr, Te Puke. It is open to all Bay of Plenty growers and farmers, but registration is essential.

Register for the BOP Future Farming Symposium on October 24 on Facebook.