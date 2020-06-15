The status quo for sheep prices was the story of the Dannevirke Sheep Sale on June 11.

There were 60 pens although most were small in number – a total of nearly 3000 sheep went under the hammer.

Numbers were about the same for store lambs but there was a drop in prime ewes and lambs although prices were slightly up for the latter the average being $141.85/head.

In the store lamb market top prices went to Cryptorchid lambs the average being $117.77/head while ewe lambs averaged $87.07/head. There were equal numbers of both.

Numbers are expected to continue in the next sales with scanned but empty store ewes expected to enter the market, according to Carrfields stock agent Roger Watts.

PGG Wrightson's manager Bjorn Andersen says a cattle sale for yearling and two-year stock is scheduled but not confirmed for early November.