20 Tomato Recipes To Serve This Summer, From Showstopping Tarts To Dependable Salads

Tarts, pastas, salads, sauces — one of the best things about tomatoes is their sheer versatility.

Tomatoes are finally in season, which means summer is officially here.

One of the best parts about eating produce seasonally is the distinct differences in flavours — and the tomato may be the best food to illustrate that distinction. Take your time enjoying the scent of the tomato leaf and note the sweeter summer taste.

Although the tomato is excellent fresh, tossed through an olive oil-drenched salad or paired with seafood and meat, it also adapts well to other cooking methods. Enjoy the deeper, more savoury flavours of the tomato atop a golden oven-baked tart or enjoy its melty quality with stovetop pasta.

In this recipe collection, we celebrate all the tomato’s potential uses. Don’t forget to finish with flaky salt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this seafood salad with a side of crusty bread for breezy and tactile bruschetta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These oven-baked tomatoes create deeper flavours when folded through herby pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve up this heaving plate of summery bruschetta to guests and top with plenty of salt and pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pockets of herb-infused olive oil add a luscious texture and taste to these golden tarts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crisp, fresh lettuce encases these cheesy bites. Tomatoes add an earthy sweetness to the bundles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The dark and savoury flavours of this charred lamb are lifted by the humble tomato and a mustard-focused dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dollops of homemade pesto make this vibrant galette feel special. Fresh basil is a welcome addition upon serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pan-fried onions, garlic and jalapenos bring toasty and spicy notes to this hearty dish. Golden roasted potatoes are a must.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This ginger-glazed salmon enjoys the company of tomatoes, caramelised onion and zesty lemon.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A hefty helping of olive oil creates a mouthwatering and attractive gloss for this stunning side salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Balsamic vinegar is the perfect pair for ripe tomatoes — as evidenced here in this moreish puff pastry tart.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy the short asparagus season while you can. This viridescent dish pairs the stalks with plenty of herbs and green tomatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pan-fried eggplant has a delicious and crispy coating, creating a medley of textures in an otherwise leafy and fresh salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If the weather turns and you’re looking for a cosier dish to ward off the wind and rain, let this potato pasta keep the seasonal vibe alive.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This light and breezy side salad will pair well with heavier mains — and will provide refreshing colour contrast on the dinner table.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This might be the prettiest salad for the summer months. Ripe and sweet plums, mixed olives and fresh mozzarella meld for a colourful serving (don’t forget edible flowers).

Photo / Babiche Martens

The more odd and less perfect your tomatoes are, the better they’ll look in this tart. Look for contrast in colour, shape and size.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These French stuffed tomatoes promise plenty of flavour with a chorizo, garlic, pancetta and pork mince filling.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crumbles of feta and whole black olives supply plenty of salty flavour for this seafood pasta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These mini tarts make excellent starters, but you could also size up for a picnic-appropriate serving.