Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Silver Fern Farms Co-operative chairman Rob Hewett, who commented on a bright but challenging year for the sector.

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers tells us why he wasn't in Invercargill for last week's AGM. And what is he expecting from the government on Monday when it announces its comprehensive plan to slash climate emissions?

Rob Hewett:

The Silver Fern Farms Chairman said yesterday, at the Co-op's AGM, that while farming has never been more challenging, the future has never looked as bright, if we get it right. He also talked about "optionality" and threat that carbon farming poses to the red meat industry.

Peter Nation:

We catch up with the chief executive of Fieldays (which has shifted this year from June to Wednesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 3, 2022) about not braving the chilly winter mornings, thick fog causing flight delays, longer days, better weather, and a good opportunity to do some Christmas shopping!

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the prospect of a new PM, the end of the live sheep trade and why he prefers kangaroo hide for his RM Williams boots!

Andrew Gibson:

The Taranaki Livestock Manager for PGG Wrightson comments on dry conditions, cull cows and the good prices being received for dairy herds.

