A Mandarin-speaking management consultant is vying to be named the next FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Cameron Massie, 26, works for KPMG in Auckland and has qualified for the Northern regional final in Warkworth.

"I'm really looking forward to the challenge and picking up new skills," said the Auckland Young Farmers member.

Massie spent a year as a shepherd after completing a Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) at Lincoln University.

"I then moved to China and worked on a dairy farm for six months," he said.

That was followed by a three-year stint selling and distributing New Zealand food and beverage products in China.

Massie's one of eight men who will clash at the Northern regional final on March 16th.

Tim Dangen (left), Brant Julian and Daniel Richards. Photos / Supplied

Last year's runner up, Tim Dangen, will be back for his second attempt at winning the hotly-contested event.

The 26-year-old jointly owns a 105 hectare farm with his parents at Muriwai, where he rears 700 beef calves. They lease a further 280 hectares.

Dangen's sister Emma is competing in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty regional final.

Contestants in the Northern event will tackle a series of gruelling challenges at the Warkworth A&P Showgrounds.

It will be followed by a dinner and fast-paced agri-knowledge quiz hosted by Te Radar at the Warkworth Town Hall.

The other finalists are Brant Julian, James Robertson, Brody Goodmon, George Watson, Daniel Richards and Jack Bellamy.

James Robertson also works in Auckland. The 22-year-old is a business graduate in Fonterra's venture capital team.

"Making the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final has always been an aspiration of mine," said Robertson, who grew up on a dairy farm near Hamilton.

Brant Julian, 25, is second-in-charge on a 500 cow dairy farm at Te Kopuru near Dargaville.

He helped run one of Australia's top-producing dairy herds, Invergelly Jerseys.

"It was an amazing experience. The property had 600 cows calving year-round," said the Northern Wairoa Young Farmers' member.

Daniel Richards, 21, manages his parents' 300 cow dairy farm east of Wellsford.

It will be his second time competing in the regional final.

"I have more confidence this time around. I didn't know what I was getting myself into back in 2017," he laughed.

Jack Bellamy (left), Brody Goodmon and George Watson. Photos / Supplied

Jack Bellamy, 18, has been working on his parents' 200 cow dairy farm at Waipu and aspires to become a diesel mechanic.

Brody Goodmon, 20, is a skilled fencer who took out the NZYF Northern Fencing Competition last year.

George Watson, 26, works on one of three farms on Ponui Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The 600 hectare property runs 1400 ewes and 300 Angus cattle.

The winner of the regional final will represent the region at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Hawke's Bay in July.