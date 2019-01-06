On a beautiful Oruru day, fans came in droves to attend the Oruru Rodeo on Thursday. The Herald's David Fisher was there to capture some of the action.

Bareback rider Ross Dowling (centre foreground) hangs on alongside pick up riders Corey Church, Rex Church and arena clearer Dan Ratimana. Photo / David Fisher
Matt Lanigan (without rope) and Ryan Harris-Hayes (with rope) getting ready for their team roping runs. Photo / David Fisher
Cory Church steer wrestling with Bob Neil as flag judge. Photo / David Fisher
Merv Church Junior competing in the rope and tie category. Photo / David Fisher
Barrel racers Therese Morey and Alison Olsen chatting with fellow racer Hinemoa Harris-Hayes and her son Ngaitiaki Harris-Hayes, a junior barrel racer. Photo / David Fisher
