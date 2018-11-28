Every year at the Stratford A&P Show, stall holders put effort into their trade displays in the hope of winning the coveted Best Trade Exhibit title for the year.

At this year's show, with a record 160 exhibitors on site, the judges' job was harder than ever, says Ian McCaul, Stratford A&P Society president.

"There is no doubt the stalls look great and there has been a lot of hard work going in to them."

On Sunday Ian was joined by Hokonui radio announcer Bryan Vickery, and Ilona Hanne, editor of the Stratford Press, to present the ribbons to the best trade exhibit, and the runner ups.

The best trade exhibit was awarded to the team at Groundworkx, a local earth moving business owned and operated by Larry Kuchler.

Ian said the judges were impressed by Larry's use of his space and the overall layout of his exhibit.

The highly commended award went to Dairymaster while Road Safe Taranaki also received an award.

Calf club still judged

While M. bovis meant the calves of calf club couldn't come to the show this year, it didn't stop calf club running, albeit with a different format.

Judges visited youngsters and their calves on their own farms this year, so they were still able to judge the children on their rearing and leading skills with their pet calves.

At the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, youngsters from around the region gathered to hear the results from the competition, which this year also featured a poster category.

See next week's paper for the results and more photos.