Five years ago, the Stratford Press featured a series of columns written by Simeon Cook, calf club. He wrote about two calves he had, Midnight and Bubblegum.

Now, the former Kaponga School pupil is 17 years old and attends Stratford High School.

While much has changed in Simeon's life, one thing has been constant — Bubblegum.

Now six years old, Bubblegum and her new calf Penny, were at the Stratford A&P Show with Simeon over the weekend.

Simeon, who is on the A&P committee, says the thought of an A&P show without any cattle just wasn't bearable.

Simeon and Bubblegum and the TJ McDonald Cup pictured in the Stratford Press back in 2013.

"We were talking about ways we could still have some cattle at the show, to make sure kids were still able to see them and get up close to them, and I thought of Bubblegum. She is really easy going and quiet, so we knew she would be fine at the show."

Simeon has his own cattle stud. He leases 17 acres of land where he has a herd of about 16 Santa Gertrudis cross along with some Gelvbeivh. Just finishing Year 12 at school, Simeon plans to carry on farming in the future.