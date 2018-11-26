Anglers from all over New Zealand have put their skills to the test in Rotorua.

The 13th annual Clubs New Zealand National Trout Fishing Competition was hosted by the Rotorua Citizens Club from November 14-17.

Citizens club president and MC for the tournament Colin Elstob said the tournament was a huge success with anglers coming from as far north as Auckland, south to the Wairarapa and from Australia.

With a large number of fish weighed in and an impressive prize pool, there was once again a "great atmosphere" at the citizens club and for many an opportunity to catch up with anglers who return each year return to fish the competition.

The tournament winner was Graeme Cook who reeled in a 4.47kg rainbow trout on Lake Rotoiti.

Elstob said he was pleased with the tournament and the growth in terms of how it had been delivered.

"The smoked trout competition is always a feature and gives participants and club members a chance to taste some great recipes and share the secrets of the perfect smoked trout.

"The sponsors who get in behind this tournament have been fantastic and their generosity makes it possible to run such an event. The citizens club have also opened this competition to non-Clubs NZ members."

Planning is already under way for next year's tournament which will be held from November 20-23.