90 Mile Beach fishing club back in action

Club anglers wear face masks due to Covid-19 level 3 restrictions. Rear left: Kirk Beddgood, Gareth Mc Kenzie, Keith Williams and Kurt Lunjervich. Front: Dave Hallet and Roger Hall. Photo / Supplied

Despite a delayed start to the season due to Covid-19, the 90 Mile Beach Surfcasting Club was finally able to spring back into action recently.

The club's first Field Day since the winter break was originally scheduled for Sunday, August 29, but was moved to September 12 following Northland's shift from Covid-19 alert level 4 to level 3.

The Mike's Salty Baits sponsored event ran from 9am-3.30pm, over a 12.30pm high tide in windy, bleak conditions.

The sea was also quite rough, with a 2.8m swell, but was no match for 20 hardy anglers, who collectively weighed in nine snapper, five trevally and 20 kahawai.

The heaviest snapper and first prize went to Keith Williams for his of 5.72kg fish. Williams also weighed in three other snapper and two kahawai while fishing from above the bluff.

Second prize went to Roger Hall who caught two trevally, one weighing 4.22kg and the other 3.79kg.

Third place was Gareth McKenzie who landed an impressive kahawai at 2.92kg.

Other prize winners included Dave Hallett (snapper 5.50kg), followed by Kurt Lunjevich in fifth place (trevally 2.53kg).

Sixth place went to Milton Arnold (kahawai 1.65kg), seventh place was Corey Williams (snapper 3.24kg), eighth place went to Kirk Bedggood (trevally 1.16kg), Pete Watson placed ninth (kahawai 1.16kg) and 10th place went to Sandra Mickell (kahawai 1.14kg).

The haggle with the closest snapper to a weight of 2.75kg was won by Corey Williams with his 2.80kg snapper, who also weighed in a total of three snapper on the day.

Skylynn Parker was the only junior angler to brave the elements, which won her the special junior prize of the day.

Coming up this Sunday (Septemer 26) is the next Field Day which will run 8am–3pm fishing over a noon lunchtime 3.2m high tide.

Weigh-in and prizegiving will be held at the club caravan once the event has finished and participants are reminded to put forward their clocks one hour in order to accommodate for daylight savings which starts on Sunday morning.

For further information on the club or event, contact Jack Rogers (during working hours) on: 09 408 2660.