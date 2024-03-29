Make these stunning, deeply satisfying dishes the centre of your dinner table.

The meals we share during festivities often involve a bit of theatre. Whether it’s the slicing of a roast, the precise arrangements of a pie topping or the golden colours of a caramelised dish, we seek food that creates a sense of occasion.

This recipe collection promises to deliver. The pea-crusted lamb leg, miso cauliflower and whole pan-fried fish all require a host to slice and serve. A cast iron serving of pasta or roast chicken can be placed with a dramatic thud. A hefty plating of shellfish can be simultaneously cracked open around the table and mopped up with tearings from a shared baguette.

Whichever dish you choose, you’ll find yourself carrying forward the tradition, with that special moment at the table.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

The deep golden brown of this cast iron serving makes it a scene stealer. Serve alongside pillowy potatoes and a big handful of fresh greens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This oven-baked lamb leg is garnished with a rosemary and mint-infused crust. It should elicit oohs and ahhs upon its table placement. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crispy fish dish ensures you won’t miss out on a single morsel of deliciousness — serving up the whole fish with sprigs of thyme and fresh lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This glossy vegetarian serving seeks to include every diner in your festivities. The puff pastry is deeply comforting, while the vegetables are made tart with a little vinegar.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The aroma of this herby chicken, cooked with all of its starchy accompaniments, should be enough to gather guests at the table.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pops of pomegranate seed supply a surprising sweetness to these tender lamb cutlets. A handful of parsley will also keep things feeling garden-fresh.

Photo / Supplied

Rick Stein’s warming fish pie recipe is loaded with cheese, prawns and an enriching splash of white wine. The puff pastry topping adds a golden layer of comfort.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These sumac and sesame lamb loins feel and look luscious. It’s best served with a homemade salsa and seasonal greens (think spinach, courgettes and carrots).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This pork oven roast is juicy and fall-off-the-bone tender. You’ll also collect a satisfying yield of crackling for even more tableside theatre.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this vegetable-packed pasta in a cast iron for a sense of drama. It will feel appropriately seasonal (see: pumpkin) and delightfully vibrant (see: lemon).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sample this citrus-tinged shellfish and fish serving if you’re in the mood for seafood. Serve with a fresh baguette and pass around the table for everyone to tear.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The slicing of an oven roast is undeniably theatrical. This recipe sees rich beef paired with gravy and Yorkshire puddings.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This glazed and garlicky whole cauliflower promises toasty and caramelised flavours for those who go without meat.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crispy potato topping, with flecks of rosemary, encases a filling that revels in strong umami flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Opt for this slow-cooked roast if you want a real showstopper. Serve with homemade flatbreads and dollops of tangy and herby yoghurt.