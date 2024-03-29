Make these stunning, deeply satisfying dishes the centre of your dinner table.
The meals we share during festivities often involve a bit of theatre. Whether it’s the slicing of a roast, the precise arrangements of a pie topping or the golden colours of a caramelised dish, we seek food that
This recipe collection promises to deliver. The pea-crusted lamb leg, miso cauliflower and whole pan-fried fish all require a host to slice and serve. A cast iron serving of pasta or roast chicken can be placed with a dramatic thud. A hefty plating of shellfish can be simultaneously cracked open around the table and mopped up with tearings from a shared baguette.
Whichever dish you choose, you’ll find yourself carrying forward the tradition, with that special moment at the table.
The deep golden brown of this cast iron serving makes it a scene stealer. Serve alongside pillowy potatoes and a big handful of fresh greens.
This oven-baked lamb leg is garnished with a rosemary and mint-infused crust. It should elicit oohs and ahhs upon its table placement.
This crispy fish dish ensures you won’t miss out on a single morsel of deliciousness — serving up the whole fish with sprigs of thyme and fresh lemon juice.
This glossy vegetarian serving seeks to include every diner in your festivities. The puff pastry is deeply comforting, while the vegetables are made tart with a little vinegar.
The aroma of this herby chicken, cooked with all of its starchy accompaniments, should be enough to gather guests at the table.
Pops of pomegranate seed supply a surprising sweetness to these tender lamb cutlets. A handful of parsley will also keep things feeling garden-fresh.
Rick Stein’s warming fish pie recipe is loaded with cheese, prawns and an enriching splash of white wine. The puff pastry topping adds a golden layer of comfort.
These sumac and sesame lamb loins feel and look luscious. It’s best served with a homemade salsa and seasonal greens (think spinach, courgettes and carrots).
This pork oven roast is juicy and fall-off-the-bone tender. You’ll also collect a satisfying yield of crackling for even more tableside theatre.
Serve this vegetable-packed pasta in a cast iron for a sense of drama. It will feel appropriately seasonal (see: pumpkin) and delightfully vibrant (see: lemon).
Sample this citrus-tinged shellfish and fish serving if you’re in the mood for seafood. Serve with a fresh baguette and pass around the table for everyone to tear.
The slicing of an oven roast is undeniably theatrical. This recipe sees rich beef paired with gravy and Yorkshire puddings.
This glazed and garlicky whole cauliflower promises toasty and caramelised flavours for those who go without meat.
This crispy potato topping, with flecks of rosemary, encases a filling that revels in strong umami flavours.
Opt for this slow-cooked roast if you want a real showstopper. Serve with homemade flatbreads and dollops of tangy and herby yoghurt.