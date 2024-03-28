These salads, sides and sharing plates are total crowdpleasers.

Many of us will look to our Easter Weekend meals as an opportunity for togetherness, as we look to gather with guests and loved ones.

The long lunch is unique in what it affords us on these festive occasions. Of course, it presents the promise of delicious plates of food (sometimes crowdsourced, sometimes lovingly prepared by a hero home cook). But, there’s also the possibility for toasts, jokes and games.

These dishes are here to fill that table, from leafy salads to fried fish and crunchy cheese-topped bruschetta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lofty and crunchy croutons are a divine pairing with flaky tuna. This salad is sharpened with a lemon and Dijon mustard dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shards of parmesan and bundles of chewy black spaghetti. The recipe is quick to make but feels luscious (we suggest serving it with a side of crusty bread and a glass of white wine).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crispy, pan-fried snapper finds a lift in end-of-season passionfruit and start-of-season lime. You could pair this fish dish with crispy potatoes or a super-green salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Seeking a simple side dish pairing for your table? These crispy and cheesy oven-baked florets will have you covered.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These chicken skewers can be cooked on the barbecue if you’re lucky with the weather. If not, they’re equally delicious grilled in a cast iron pan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you prefer that your lunch be made up of lots of nibbles, these honeyed fig bruschetta are the ideal pick.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This one-pan pork dish (brightened with herbs and citrus) minimises your washing-up, so you can spend more time with your loved ones.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Grab your favourite loaf of bread to pair with this smokey lamb dish — you’ll want to scoop up all the homemade hummus and juice you possibly can.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re getting intrepid, turn to these crunchy, panko-crumbed chicken thighs. They’re best served with baby beetroot and rocket and are transported easily.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart will delight vegetarians, with smooth potatoes, aromatic fennel and a flaky pastry. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A vibrant pesto is a fresh pairing to these moreish kebabs. Serve with garlicky flatbreads or pita.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh bread is a must-have for this super-savoury lunch serving. You could build with your guests or family around the table.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This seafood pasta is tossed with plenty of parmesan, cherry tomatoes and baby spinach.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This luscious lamb, cooked on a barbecue and seasoned with chermoula, finds company in fresh vegetables and salty stuffed olives.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Turn to this tart if you’re seeking autumnal fare. It’s a blend of pumpkin, paprika and feta. Top it with caramelised onions or your preferred chutney for added punch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This miso sauce is glossy and deeply savoury — it can be bookmarked as a staple for your side dishes. It’s delicious drizzled over sprouts and cauliflower, though you could also try carrots and courgettes.