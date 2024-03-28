These salads, sides and sharing plates are total crowdpleasers.
Many of us will look to our Easter Weekend meals as an opportunity for togetherness, as we look to gather with guests and loved ones.
The long lunch is unique in what it affords us on these festive occasions. Of course,
These dishes are here to fill that table, from leafy salads to fried fish and crunchy cheese-topped bruschetta.
Lofty and crunchy croutons are a divine pairing with flaky tuna. This salad is sharpened with a lemon and Dijon mustard dressing.
Shards of parmesan and bundles of chewy black spaghetti. The recipe is quick to make but feels luscious (we suggest serving it with a side of crusty bread and a glass of white wine).
Crispy, pan-fried snapper finds a lift in end-of-season passionfruit and start-of-season lime. You could pair this fish dish with crispy potatoes or a super-green salad.
Seeking a simple side dish pairing for your table? These crispy and cheesy oven-baked florets will have you covered.
These chicken skewers can be cooked on the barbecue if you’re lucky with the weather. If not, they’re equally delicious grilled in a cast iron pan.
If you prefer that your lunch be made up of lots of nibbles, these honeyed fig bruschetta are the ideal pick.
This one-pan pork dish (brightened with herbs and citrus) minimises your washing-up, so you can spend more time with your loved ones.
Grab your favourite loaf of bread to pair with this smokey lamb dish — you’ll want to scoop up all the homemade hummus and juice you possibly can.
If you’re getting intrepid, turn to these crunchy, panko-crumbed chicken thighs. They’re best served with baby beetroot and rocket and are transported easily.
This tart will delight vegetarians, with smooth potatoes, aromatic fennel and a flaky pastry. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper.
A vibrant pesto is a fresh pairing to these moreish kebabs. Serve with garlicky flatbreads or pita.
Fresh bread is a must-have for this super-savoury lunch serving. You could build with your guests or family around the table.
This seafood pasta is tossed with plenty of parmesan, cherry tomatoes and baby spinach.
This luscious lamb, cooked on a barbecue and seasoned with chermoula, finds company in fresh vegetables and salty stuffed olives.
Turn to this tart if you’re seeking autumnal fare. It’s a blend of pumpkin, paprika and feta. Top it with caramelised onions or your preferred chutney for added punch.
This miso sauce is glossy and deeply savoury — it can be bookmarked as a staple for your side dishes. It’s delicious drizzled over sprouts and cauliflower, though you could also try carrots and courgettes.