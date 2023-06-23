18 Hot Entrees For Your Next Dinner Party

Why not start your cosy winter dinner party with something warm?
These shallow-fried, oven-baked and toasted bites take advantage of the moreish flavours created with a hot, quick cooking method. You’ll be serving up mouthwatering dishes in no time and lead hungry guests into a comforting winter meal.
Mashed agria potatoes and handfuls of thyme, oregano and grated parmesan make up a flavourful dough for these shallow-fried dipping sticks.
The centre of these deep-fried bites are packed with oozy gruyere and creamy risotto.
Mushrooms are fried with garlic and chilli before being topped with herbs and served on crunchy good-quality toast.
Pack these vibrant falafels into a mini flatbread with a smear of hummus or Greek yoghurt.
These mini, saucy burgers will please everyone for a first course — especially vegetarians.
A small dollop of sour cream finishes these mushroom bites which are set to satisfy any umami cravings.
These golden chips are delicious when dusted with smoked paprika and dipped into herby Greek yoghurt.
These golden, flaky pastries are topped with crumbled feta and sweet cherry tomatoes.
These warm fritters are perfect for dunking into a chilli-sprinkled, garlicky yoghurt.
Serve this bowl of mixed olives warm and savour the way the salty flavours change.
These gluten-free cheesy nibbles pack the best part of a toasted sandwich into just one bite.
The award for cutest starter has to go to these mini beef burgers — served with lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli.
Jeff Koehler shares this recipe from The North African Cook Book, which packs jben (fresh cheese) and aromatic herbs into sesame-sprinkled pastry.
These cheesy treats are best served piping hot and sprinkled with extra parmesan.
This recipe makes use of an air fryer and panko bread crumbs.
This snapper-based paté makes for an easy snack, especially when served on warm slices of baguette.
These breadcrumbed risotto balls make the most of seasonal produce, serving subtly spiced pumpkin hot with garlic aioli.
The pork filling in these golden rolls is mixed with onion, ginger, chilli and coriander.