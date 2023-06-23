18 Hot Entrees For Your Next Dinner Party

Why not start your cosy winter dinner party with something warm?

These shallow-fried, oven-baked and toasted bites take advantage of the moreish flavours created with a hot, quick cooking method. You’ll be serving up mouthwatering dishes in no time and lead hungry guests into a comforting winter meal.

In this round-up of starters, you’ll find plenty of melted cheese, like herby potato sticks, and deep savoury flavours courtesy of everything from wild mushroom crostini to mini beef burgers and tomato tarts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mashed agria potatoes and handfuls of thyme, oregano and grated parmesan make up a flavourful dough for these shallow-fried dipping sticks.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The centre of these deep-fried bites are packed with oozy gruyere and creamy risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushrooms are fried with garlic and chilli before being topped with herbs and served on crunchy good-quality toast.

Pack these vibrant falafels into a mini flatbread with a smear of hummus or Greek yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These mini, saucy burgers will please everyone for a first course — especially vegetarians.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A small dollop of sour cream finishes these mushroom bites which are set to satisfy any umami cravings.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These golden chips are delicious when dusted with smoked paprika and dipped into herby Greek yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These golden, flaky pastries are topped with crumbled feta and sweet cherry tomatoes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These warm fritters are perfect for dunking into a chilli-sprinkled, garlicky yoghurt.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this bowl of mixed olives warm and savour the way the salty flavours change.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These gluten-free cheesy nibbles pack the best part of a toasted sandwich into just one bite.

Photo / Guy Coombes

The award for cutest starter has to go to these mini beef burgers — served with lettuce, tomato sauce and aioli.

Photo / Supplied

Jeff Koehler shares this recipe from The North African Cook Book, which packs jben (fresh cheese) and aromatic herbs into sesame-sprinkled pastry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These cheesy treats are best served piping hot and sprinkled with extra parmesan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe makes use of an air fryer and panko bread crumbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This snapper-based paté makes for an easy snack, especially when served on warm slices of baguette.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These breadcrumbed risotto balls make the most of seasonal produce, serving subtly spiced pumpkin hot with garlic aioli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The pork filling in these golden rolls is mixed with onion, ginger, chilli and coriander.