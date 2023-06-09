18 Hearty Salads You’ll Be Making All Winter

When the weather turns frosty, warm and comforting eating becomes non-negotiable.
These salad recipes are winter-appropriate and deeply satisfying. Roasted, grilled and pan-fried toppings bring added flavour (and texture), from seared beef to squeaky halloumi, buttery fish and lots of crispy croutons.
They’re also hearty enough to fill a dinner
This is a dish worthy of a dinner party, with creamy avocado and crispy noodles bringing a medley of textures.
If there are any figs left over from harvesting season, now is the perfect time to use them. Served with warm cheese dressing, this is a delicious and easy dish.
You can chargrill your chosen vegetables earlier in the day, then add the freshly fried halloumi, for a moreish mix of flavours and textures.
End-of-season feijoas will go down a treat in this green salad, which is topped with pan-fried hāpuku.
A topping of oven-roasted walnuts adds an extra toastiness to this luscious lamb salad.
This simple halloumi salad is topped with warm lamb encrusted in garlic, breadcrumbs, oregano and parsley.
The sweetcorn in this salad is grilled, bringing out some smokiness to pair with that natural sweetness.
This cheesy salad also makes for a delicious topping on crusty bread. Don’t leave out the balsamic drizzle.
Hot scallops make for a juicy topping on this sweet and light salad, perfect for a weekend lunch.
Yael Shochat of Ima Cuisine on Auckland Fort St shares a recipe for a lemony hot salad and recommends serving it with a toasted pita.
Angela Casley suggests making your own croutons for this warm salad. Simply tear a couple of slices of ‘rustic’ (read: sourdough-ish) bread.
Shallow-fry the tofu for a crisp texture, before topping with a creamy, nutty satay sauce.
A sprinkling of raisins brings sweetness, while turmeric and cayenne supply some spice.
A mix of roasted vegetables is spiced with cumin, oregano and cayenne, and mixed with salty feta.
This fish doesn’t need too much else — just a light pan-fry in butter, salt and pepper and it’s ready for serving.
Add a sprinkling of croutons to this leafy beef salad for extra crunch.
Toasted pine nuts and a teaspoon of sumac complete this juicy, smoky venison salad.
A warm and crispy topping of grilled bacon adds a salty kick to this generous green salad.